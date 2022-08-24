Thunderbirds to Partner with Flow Automotive

August 24, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are pleased to announced Flow Automotive as the team's presenting sponsor for the 2022-2023 season. The partnership aims to engage the communities of the Triad with the Flow Kids Club and much more. Flow will also sponsor "The Nest," the premiere beer garden experience for Thunderbirds season ticket holders.

"A partnership with a business like Flow serves as a benchmark of our organizational growth," said Thunderbirds owner Barry Soskin. "With their wide impact in our region, it's a good business to not only partner with, but to try and emulate as well."

The Flow Kids Club will incentivize academic excellence in the community and create a fun in-game experience for children. High-achieving students will be able to use their report cards as ticket vouchers for select Thunderbirds games to be announced at a later date.

"It's great to work with a group that is so focused on its impact in the community," said Director of Hockey Ops Cary Ross. "With their presence across the Triad and beyond, we'll be able to introduce Thunderbirds hockey to many, many, households."

Flow Automotive has been serving the Triad since 1957 and now operates 12 locations in Winston-Salem alone.

"The partnership with the Carolina Thunderbirds is one we are really excited about. The enthusiasm of the organization and team with how involved they are in the community outside the rink is one we admire," said Dixon Douglas, the Director of Partnerships for Flow Automotive. "This is a great platform to interact with a very passionate and caring fan base as part of our covenant and commitment to the community in and around Winston-Salem."

Director of Sales and Marketing Kelly Curl worked closely with Dixon and Flow to create this new partnership. "We couldn't be happier to have Flow on board as a partner this season," said Curl. "We are excited about the opportunity to engage and grow our footprint in the community."

The Carolina Thunderbirds are entering their sixth season of competition in the FPHL. In addition to their 2019 Commissioner's Cup Championship, the Thunderbirds have set numerous attendance records during their brief history. Most recently, Carolina's neutral site game in Biloxi, Mississippi held the FPHL's single-game attendance record with 7,288 fans.

In addition to their Kids Club and Nest sponsorship, Flow will also sponsor the in-arena and broadcast 2nd period in addition to the monthly season ticketholder newsletter.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2022-2023 season with a pair of Games in Port Huron on October 21st and 22nd. They return home the following weekend, opening their home schedule on October 29th. Puck drop for that Saturday night against Delaware is scheduled for 6:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2022

Thunderbirds to Partner with Flow Automotive - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.