Thunderbirds Re-Sign Fan Favorite Jay Kenney

May 27, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have re-signed defenseman Jay Kenney for the 2020-2021 season.

"Having Jay Kenney back in the roster solidifies a leadership presence on and off the ice," said general manager Kelly Curl.

Kenney had a banner season for Carolina in 31 games, notching a career-best 16 assists and tying a career-high with three goals.

"It's truly an honor to be a part of this team, organization and community," said Kenney, "It is my mission to proudly represent my team as well as my adopted home of Winston-Salem."

"Jay is a very important part of our team and we're happy to have him back for another season," said head coach Andre Niec.

Kenney is the first defenseman to re-sign for the 2020-2021 season for Carolina.

The native of Boston will begin his sixth season in the F.P.H.L. Kenney broke into the league with the Port Huron Prowlers before being moved to Dayton. He spent a season-and-a-half with the Cornwall Nationals before the Thunderbirds acquired him during the 2017-2018 season.

Also an essential employee for the city of Winston-Salem, Kenney completed fire academy training and education in 2018-2019 while still playing for the Thunderbirds. He and team bench medic Damien Poole work out of the same fire station in Winston-Salem.

"Being a local firefighter just shows part of the character he brings and he has a lot of character," remarked former-teammate Curl.

"He is a leader on and off the ice," said Niec, "and a big goofball that everyone loves in the locker room."

Season tickets to see Kenney and the rest of the Carolina Thunderbirds are available by filling out an interest form on the team website. Once you have filled out the form, one of our season ticket representatives will be in touch shortly.

The Carolina Thunderbirds office is still closed in accordance with COVID-19 precautions laid forth by the state of North Carolina and the city of Winston-Salem. Please stay tuned to our team website and official social media channels for updates on when doors will be open again.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2020

Thunderbirds Re-Sign Fan Favorite Jay Kenney - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.