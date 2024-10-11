Thunderbirds, Cam Milligan Agree to One-Year Deal

October 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Cam Milligan to a one-year contract.

Milligan, 29, is a four-year NLL veteran who has spent time previously with Rochester, Panther City, and Toronto.

His most productive NLL campaign to date came in 2022 with Panther City, when the Peterborough, Ontario product had 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points in nine games.

Across 15 career games, Milligan had 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points with four power-play goals and 23 loose balls.

