Thunderbirds Agree to Terms with F Daniel Audette on 1-Year, 1-Way AHL Contract

September 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Daniel Audette on a 1-year, 1-way AHL contract.

Audette, 23, has skated in 206 AHL games in the Montreal Canadiens organization, with the St. John's IceCaps (2015-17) and the Laval Rocket (2017-19).

Last season, Audette accrued pro career highs in goals (14), assists (25), and points (39) over 71 games with Laval. For his professional career, he has tallied 98 points (37g, 61a).

Originally a fifth-round selection by Montreal (147th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Audette is the son of longtime NHL winger Donald Audette, who scored 260 goals and accumulated 509 points in 735 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, Atlanta Thrashers, Dallas Stars, Montreal Candiens, and Florida Panthers from 1989-2004.

The Thunderbirds open their preseason slate at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 25 against the Hartford Wolf Pack from the Danbury Arena in Danbury, Conn. before hosting one preseason tune-up against the Providence Bruins on Friday, Sep. 27 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The preseason slate comes to a close in Providence on Saturday, Sep. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The regular season begins with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

