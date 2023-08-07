Thunder Series Opener Rained out vs Frederick

(Trenton, NJ) - After losing back-to-back games on the road in Williamsport, the Thunder looked to rebound on Monday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark against the Frederick Keys. With inclement weather in the forecast, the series opener was cancelled. Due to the inclement weather, fans may exchange their tickets from August 7, 2023, for any 2023 regular season Thunder home game , for equal or lesser value, based upon availability. Exchanges must be done in person at the Box Office or over the phone. Fans must be in possession of their tickets to do the exchange. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:00pm and during home games.

Your First Half Champion Thunder are 12-11 (31-18 overall) on the second half. On Tuesday August 8th, the Thunder will face off against Frederick at 7:00 PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Football Night and the White Claw Koozie Giveaway! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

