Thunder Sends Five to AHL San Jose Training Camp

September 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that five players have been invited to attend training camp with the Barracuda.

Kobe Walker, T.J. Lloyd, T.J. Walsh, Shane Kuzmeski and Dillon Boucher will begin training camp tomorrow with the Barracuda.

Wichita will announce details for the start of training camp that opens on Tuesday, October 8.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 29, 2024

Thunder Sends Five to AHL San Jose Training Camp - Wichita Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.