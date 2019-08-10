Thunder Adds Size, Toughness to Blueline

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has signed defensemen Sean Allen and Devin Campbell for the 2019-20 season.

"We're excited to have both Devin and Sean as part of the Thunder family," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "They're both big, strong defensive defensemen who will do a great job eliminating the cycle and ensuring we spend as little time in our own zone as possible. Both had great careers in their respected leagues and will add that grit and toughness that all Thunder fans love to see."

Allen, 21, turns pro after playing the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the Kitchener Rangers, Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires. A native of Puslinch, Ontario, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner racked up 381 penalty minutes to go along with 22 points (2g, 20a) in 205 career games.

Prior to his overage year in Windsor, he attended training camp with the St. Louis Blues. He adds a dimension of toughness along with a solid defensive game to the Thunder backend.

Campbell, 25, also begins his first year as a pro. A native of Greely, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound defenseman began his college career at Niagara University before transferring to SUNY-Oswego (NCAA DIII). He served as an assistant captain during his junior campaign and was named captain as a senior. In 64 games with the Lakers, he recorded 23 points (1g, 22a).

He won back-to-back NCAA DIII (SUNYAC) Defensive Player of the Year Awards and was also named to the 2018-19 All-Tournament Team.

