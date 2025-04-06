Thrill Suffer a Three-Set Defeat to the Grand Rapids Rise

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Vegas Thrill (8-12) suffered a three-set defeat (17-25, 16-25, 17-25) to the Grand Rapids Rise (9-12) on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. This was the third straight loss and the season series against Grand Rapids was split at 2-2.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Grand Rapids held Vegas to a .057 hitting percentage, the second-lowest by any team against the Rise in team history, with a dominant blocking presence that recorded 11 rejections. The Rise finished with five aces from five different players, while committing just six service errors. The Rise took the lead for good in the opening set with a kill from Eleanor Holthaus, who was signed to the team earlier in the week. Vegas outside hitter Charitie Luper only played in the first set after leaving the match due to an injury. Furthermore, the Thrill was also without new addition Adora Anae, who was scheduled to start but was ruled ineligible to play because she didn't have the correct jersey number.

Grand Rapids powered away with a 9-3 run to close out the first set 25-17. The Thrill got within three points at 16-13 in set two, but Grand Rapids once again pulled away with a 9-3 run to take the second set 25-16. The third and final set followed a similar pattern as the Rise led 8-4 at the first media timeout and then 16-9 at the second, after Jena Otec came off the bench and delivered an ace. It was the only substitution made by Rise head coach Cathy George during the entire match.

Key Stats

Rise rookie setter Camryn Turner set up Carli Snyder for the match-winning kill. Turner finished with 33 assists, nine digs, four kills (.667), an ace, and a solo block. Snyder was one kill shy of a double-double, finishing with nine kills (.360) and 10 digs. Briggs-Romine led the Rise with 13 kills (.290) and 12 digs. Rookie libero Elena Oglivie also had a team-high 12 digs.

Vegas' Hannah Maddux led the team with nine kills (.056), marking the third time this season that an opposing team's leading attacker finished with single-digit kills against the Rise.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL:

Vegas will return home where they will face the defending champion Omaha Supernovas on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m. PT on the Roku Channel.

