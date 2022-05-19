Threshers Split First Four with Mighty Mussels

CLEARWATER, FL - Following a 5-4 win of the May 1 suspended game and a 5-4 defeat in the originally scheduled game on Tuesday night, the Clearwater Threshers split a doubleheader with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

In Game 1, the Threshers (20-14) used a five-run fifth inning to to push past the Mighty Mussels (22-12) by a final score of 10-5.

Leading 5-3 in the fifth, Clearwater loaded the bases and increased the lead with a two-run single by shortstop Erick Brito and an RBI ground-rule double from Yhoswar Garcia to make it 8-3. A wild pitch in the inning pushed two more runs home and gave the Threshers a sizeable 10-3 lead.

The Threshers also received RBI singles from Hao Yu Lee, Kendall Simmons and Micah Yonamine in the game - as well as a solo home run from catcher Anthony Quirion.

Right-hander Eiberson Castellano made his first start of the season for the Threshers, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five in just 2.2 innings of work. Fellow righty's Fernando Lozano and Konnor Ash combined to finish the remaining innings of the seven inning contest on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out four to preserve the game one victory.

In Game 2, the Threshers managed only two hits and were shutout by the Mighty Mussels, 2-0.

Despite the loss, left-hander Gabriel Cotto put together a solid performance for Clearwater, allowing only two runs on three hits and striking out an impressive eight hitters in five innings.

Scoreless in the fourth, Fort Myers second baseman Mikey Perez sent a line drive two-run home run out to left for the only scoring of the game and lift the Mighty Mussels to the 2-0 win.

Following an off day Thursday, Clearwater and Fort Myers return to action in the battle for for first place with another doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Friday beginning at 4:00 p.m. Right-hander Jean Cabrera is scheduled to start the first contest for Clearwater, with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set for 3:50 p.m.

