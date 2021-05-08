Threshers Rally in the Ninth to Win with Saturday Night Fireworks

May 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers rallied late for a come-from-behind, walk-off win on Saturday night against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Lakeland held a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the ninth.

Luis Garcia walked to lead off the inning and Casey Martin wacked a double into right field to put two men on base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. DJ Stewart followed up with his second hit of the night to score Garcia and bring the game within two. Abrahan Guitierrez closed the gap further with an RBI single that put the go-ahead run on base.

Hunter Markwardt stepped up to the plate and smacked a double over the glove of Lakeland's right fielder Jose De La Cruz that sent Stewart and Guitierrez zooming across the plate to walk it off 4-3.

Starting pitcher Jordi Martinez gave up one run on two hits while allowing one walk and striking out one in the no decision. JP Woodard allowed no hits and struck out five in 2.1 innings of work. Rodolfo Sanchez was tagged for two runs on two hits in his 2.1 innings of relief and Aidan Anderson (1-0) got the win for the Threshers, striking out one in his two hitless innings on the mound.

The Threshers look for the series win on Mother's Day Sunday afternoon. Gunner Mayer (0-1) is on the bump for Clearwater against Lakeland's Cleiverth Perez. Mothers get in free for the 12:00 p.m. game. TICKETS

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.