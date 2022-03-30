Threshers Opening Night Is Friday, April 8th

March 30, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The curtain rises on the Clearwater Threshers' 2022 season on Friday, April 8th. BayCare Ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Stay after the game for a rocking concert of 70s dance party classics by local favorites, Disco Inferno, part of the Threshers Summer Concert Series presented by Truly Hard Seltzer.

Opening weekend continues on Saturday night, April 9th, with the best in the bay postgame fireworks show above the ballpark, presented by Kelli's Catering & Events.

The homestand wraps up with a noon matinee on Sunday, April 10th.

The Threshers have a 132-game Florida State League schedule with Phillies prospects competing for the FSL North division. Our 66-game home slate feature promotions all summer like Dollar Tuesdays and concerts and giveaways on select Friday nights.

Tickets are available at ThreshersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 30, 2022

Threshers Opening Night Is Friday, April 8th - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.