Threshers' Offense Explodes for 16 Hits in 11-5 Win

September 7, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Raylin Heredia tied his season high with three hits and two RBIs as the Clearwater Threshers (78-49, 34-28) led nearly the entire game in an 11-5 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals (63-62, 26-34) on Thursday night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The Threshers look to build on one of their best offensive performances of the season as they return to face the Cardinals on Friday evening.

William Bergolla drew a one-out walk in the first off Cardinals starter Gerardo Salas. Chad Castillo and Bryson Ware smacked back-to-back singles to load the bases. With two outs in the inning, Heredia hit a single to right to plate two runs and open the scoring for the Threshers.

Jordan Viars started off the second inning with a single to right-center and came around to score on a double by Trent Farquhar. Troy Schreffler reached on an error by Cardinals shortstop Dakota Harris which moved Farquhar to third. Farquhar scored on a single by Bergolla that moved Schreffler to third base. Schreffler scored on a sacrifice fly by Castillo that brought the Threshers' lead up to 5-0.

A wild pitch in the third plated Palm Beach's first run of the game, cutting the Threshers' lead down to 5-1. The Cardinals tied the game at five with a four-run fourth inning. Heredia started the Threshers rally with a leadoff double off Cardinals reliever Darlin Saladin to begin the fifth inning. Jared Thomas and Farquhar each walked to load the bases before Schreffler broke the tie with a single to put the Threshers ahead by one. Bergolla added his second RBI of the night off Cardinals reliever Hunter Hayes to extend the Threshers advantage to 7-5.

Zach Arnold sent the first pitch of the sixth inning up the middle for a base hit and moved to third on a hit-and-run single by Thomas. Farquhar hit a grounder to Harris that went through his legs into center for an error, scoring Arnold to increase the Threshers' lead to three runs. Thomas moved to third and scored on an errant pickoff attempt by Hayes at first to extend the lead to 9-5.

Farquhar doubled off Cardinals reliever Tyler Bradt to lead off the ninth inning and Schreffler drew a walk. An RBI single by Castillo put the Threshers into double digits, scoring Farquhar from second and moving Schreffler to third. Schreffler scored on a sacrifice fly by Ware that gave the Threshers their largest lead of the game at 11-5. With the bases loaded in the ninth, Nathan Karaffa struck out Michael Curialle with two outs in the ninth to seal the win at 11-5 for the Threshers.

Hunter Loyd tossed 2.0 shutout frames with two hits and one walk allowed as well as two strikeouts in a no-decision. Erich Uelman allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Trey Dillard allowed three runs on two walks in 0.2 hitless innings. Daniel Harper (2-1) allowed one run on two hits with two walks in 1.1 frames to earn the win. Hans Crouse retired all three batters he faced and struck out one in a scoreless sixth. Karaffa fanned four in 3.0 shutout innings with three hits and one walk allowed to earn the save.

Loyd struck out two in his first professional start...Ware has multiple hits in all three games against Palm Beach this series...Karaffa earned his first career save with three shutout innings...Ware recorded two hits for the third straight game...Bergolla drove in two runs for the seventh time in his career...16 hits were the most in a game by the Threshers' offense since a 17-hit effort against St. Lucie in April...Farquhar and Thomas each recorded their first hits as Threshers...The Threshers continue their final regular season road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday evening... First pitch is at 6:30 pm on Friday, September 8... You can purchase playoff tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

