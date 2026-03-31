Clearwater Threshers Release 2026 Break Camp Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







With a new-look coaching staff and 19 players returning from the 2025 Threshers, the Clearwater Threshers have announced their Break Camp Roster as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 minor league season. Clearwater is coming off a 68-60 season with their third straight playoff appearance, despite losing to Lakeland in the first round. Jaeden Calderon will make his Single-A debut in 2026, and the other twelve position players all spent time with the Threshers in 2025. With over half of the Phillies 2025 Draft Class comprised of pitchers, the majority of last year's Draft Class will debut on the Threshers this season, with Gage Wood returning to headline a strong pitching rotation that includes eight former Threshers. Let's take a look at a key player at every position group who will be suiting up for the Threshers in 2026:

Phillies outfield prospect Griffin Burkholder fields a line drive for the ThreshersNathan Ray

Griffin Burkholder (2024-25, OF)

Though this is his third season in the Phillies organization after being drafted out of high school in 2024, Griffin Burkholder headlines a deep outfield group for the Threshers to start the season. The 2024 second-rounder tripled in his Threshers debut back in August of 2024 and was hurt in his next at-bat. He played sporadically with the Threshers in 2025, with injuries continuing to hamper his development and keep him out of games. Burkholder has played in both right and center field in the minor leagues and shown plenty of promise in both positions. He has played 20 of his 35 minor league games with the Threshers, scoring 17 runs over his short career, along with four home runs and thirteen RBIs. He was a highly regarded outfield prospect in 2024, with some mock drafts putting him in the late first round out of high school, and he could play a big role in the Threshers' outfield in 2026.

Phillies infield prospect Matthew Ferrara turns a double play for the Threshers in a playoff game against the Flying TigersNathan Ray

Matthew Ferrara (2025, INF)

The youngest player in the Phillies 2025 Draft Class returns after a solid introduction to the Threshers in 2025, and Matthew Ferrara was put in some big spots in his first professional season. Ferrara turned 18 one month before he was drafted and was among the second wave of 2025 Draftees to join the Threshers, debuting in the middle of August in a crucial series against Lakeland during the playoff push. He wasted no time with the Threshers, recording a hit in each of his first five games and three RBIs in the four games he played. He drove in his first RBI in his second game and hit a crucial home run in the series clincher against Lakeland for his first professional long ball. But it was in the playoffs that Ferrara really broke out, recording three hits and an RBI in the Threshers' two playoff contests last September. Ferrara was drafted as a shortstop but exclusively played second base in his Threshers debut last season. He is expected to be a key fixture at the top of the order in Clearwater and could be utilized in both spots of the middle infield.

Top Phillies catching prospect Alirio Ferrebus takes a swing for the Threshers at BayCare BallparkNathan Ray

Alirio Ferrebus (2025, C/1B)

After a championship in Winter Ball with the Adelaide Giants, the top-ranked catching prospect in the Phillies organization joins the Threshers in his first full season in affiliated ball. Alirio Ferrebus joined the Threshers just before the trade deadline in July of 2025 and quickly became one of their leading run producers. Despite joining late and suffering an injury in August, Ferrebus finished in a tie with Brady Day for seventh on the Threshers with 25 RBIs, more than anyone who did not begin the season on Clearwater's Opening Day roster. As their primary catcher, he helped the Adelaide Giants, the Phillies' affiliate in the Australian Baseball League, win their third championship in the last four seasons, driving in 14 runs in 31 games with a .668 OPS for the Giants. Though primarily a catcher, Ferrebus can also play first base very well. With his 6'2" frame and flexibility acquired as a catcher, he is aptly suited to field both positions. He produced 47 runs for the Threshers in 44 games last year, and Ferrebus' power to all fields is certainly something that can help the Threshers in 2026.

Phillies first-rounder Gage Wood readys for a pitch during a Threshers game at BayCare BallparkTori Heck

Gage Wood (2025, RHP)

With Andrew Painter earning a spot in the Phillies rotation on Opening Day, Gage Wood is now the highest-ranked pitching prospect in the Phillies minor league ranks. The fourth-ranked Phillies prospect gained national attention after spinning the third no-hitter in the history of the College World Series, and the first in 65 years. He struck out five batters in his first 3.0 innings as a pro and fanned three in 3.0 innings to earn a win in the Phillies' home Spring Breakout game back in March. Wood's fastball is his calling card, and his off-speed stuff has improved since joining the Phillies this past August. He has started in each of his first three professional appearances, including the Spring Breakout game, and is expected to continue as a starter in his first full season as a pro. However, Wood began his collegiate career as a reliever at Arkansas, so there is a chance that he could work out of the bullpen as well. But whether he enters as a starter or a reliever, Gage Wood is a hard-throwing true competitor who wants nothing more than to get the opposing hitter out.

Phillies outfield prospect Manolfi Jimenez makes a play in left field while playing for the Threshers.Nathan Ray

Roster Breakdown (subject to change):

Pitchers (17): Keegan Batka, Tyler Bowen, Cody Bowker, Richie Cortese, Gabe Craig, Marty Gair, Tanner Gresham, Peyton Havard, Camron Hill, MT Morrissey, Cade Obermueller, Brad Pacheco, Jacob Pruitt, Brian Walters, Gage Wood, Sean Youngerman, Zuher Yousuf.

Catchers (3): Alirio Ferrebus, Guillermo Rosario, Will Vierling.

Infielders (5): Jaeden Calderon, Matthew Ferrara, Tyler Pettorini, Robert Phelps, Juan Villavicencio.

Outfielders (5): Jack Barker, Griffin Burkholder, Jonathan Hogart, Nate Humphreys, Manolfi Jimenez

The Clearwater Threshers begin their season on the road in Fort Myers on Thursday, April 2...The first pitch for the season opener will be at 7:05 PM EST...The Threshers return to BayCare Ballpark for their home opener on April 7, 2026...First pitch will commence at 6:30 PM against the Tampa Tarpons...

If you want to meet the 2026 Clearwater Threshers team, come by BayCare Ballpark for our first happy hour of the season! Meet the team and take advantage of our delicious food and drink deals from 5 - 9 pm on Wednesday, April First...You can purchase Threshers tickets for the upcoming season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from March 31, 2026

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