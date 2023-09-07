Dunedin Stalls After Big First Inning, Jupiter Comes Back for 10-4 Win

Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (61-67, 29-33) got out to a hot start on Wednesday night, knocking Jupiter Hammerheads' (67-61, 32-30) starter RHP Jacob Miller out of the ballgame in the first inning, but couldn't get anything going afterwards in their 10-4 loss.

After being shutout by Jupiter on Tuesday night for just the fourth time all season, the Blue Jays went to work in the first inning. Tucker Toman led off the frame with a triple to center, and Manuel Beltre drew a walk to put the first two Blue Jays aboard. Then with Brennan Orf at the plate with a full-count, Beltre took off to second, and Toman came into score on the throw down with Dunedin executing a perfect first and third double steal to take a 1-0 lead. Orf struck out on that play for out number one, but a single and back-to-back walks loaded up the bases and forced in a second run. Jackson Hornung sacrificed himself to bring in a third, and Marcos De La Rosa singled to center for a fourth before the inning ended, giving Dunedin an early 4-0 lead.

But that's all the scoring Dunedin would end up doing. But the Jupiter pen quickly stopped the bleeding, and continuously got outs. Cole Kirschsieper, Henry Valencio, Euri Montero, and Evan Taylor combined to toss eight and a third shutout innings, keeping the Blue Jays off the board for the rest of the night. The quartet only allowed six hits, while walking none.

Meanwhile, the Hammerheads' lineup quickly woke up, and started their comeback. A run each in the second and third to cut the deficit in half against Blue Jays' starter RHP Yondrei Rojas, and finally three in the fifth, including a couple RBI-ground outs to give Jupiter a 5-4 lead.

With the Blue Jays turning to the pen in the sixth, the Hammerheads were able to attack debutant RHP Bo Bonds for another two. A leadoff double by Carlos Santiago, then three batters later, Tony Bullard crushing a high-heater for a two-run shot to make it 7-4.

Finally in the ninth, Jupiter added some insurance, striking for another three-run inning against RHP Kelena Sauer. That left Taylor, the saves leader in the Florida State League, a nice enough cushion as he slammed the door in the ninth, retiring the Blue Jays in order to secure a 10-4 win.

The loss clinches a winning overall record for Jupiter, and a losing overall record for Dunedin with just four left to play. The two teams go again on Thursday night at TD Ballpark, the final $1 Beer Night of 2023. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and live coverage will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network.

