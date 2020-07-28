Threshers First Season Triple Crown Leaders

July 28, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





The Clearwater Threshers picked up just 41 wins during their inaugural season in 2005, but managed some impressive numbers on offense throughout the campaign.

Marc Tugwell played in 110 of the team's 136 games, and managed a .295 batting average, good for 11th in the Florida State League. The backstop got off to a hot start to the season, hitting .333 in April and .337 in May before cooling off to a .228 clip in June. The product of Virginia Tech rebound in during the final three months of the season, hitting .289 from July through September.

In a season in which eight players hit at least 20 home runs, Timothy Moss had a respectable 17 round trippers to his name during the club's first season - tied for 14th in the league. The Texas Longhorn hit 10 long balls away from home in seven more games played, and hit a season-high of five during the month of July.

Jake Blalock edged out Moss' 61 RBI with 65 of his own the pace the team. The San Diego native drove home five on May 15 against the Palm Beach Cardinals to set a season mark, and hit at least .288 with 14 RBI in three of the season's five full months.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2020

Threshers First Season Triple Crown Leaders - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.