Threshers Fall Short in the Championship

CLEARWATER, FL - Despite recording three times more hits, the Clearwater Threshers (79-50, 3-3) fell 7-4 in the championship game to the Jupiter Hammerheads (70-62, 4-1) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Thank you all for following and supporting the Threshers in 2023, and we'll see you next season for another year of Phillies Spring Training and Threshers baseball!

The first five Hammerheads batters reached in the second inning to produce the first four runs of the game and give Jupiter an early lead. Troy Schreffler singled on the first pitch of the third and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Jupiter's starter Jacob Miller. Schreffler scored the Threshers first run on an RBI double by William Bergolla to put the Threshers on the board. Three pitches later, Aidan Miller knocked him in with a triple to halve the Hammerheads lead to 4-2.

Jupiter got two runs back in the fifth to retake a four-run lead at 6-2. They added another run on an error in the seventh to increase their lead to five runs. Raylin Heredia led off the eighth with a four-pitch walk and scored from first on a double by Chad Castillo off Hammerheads reliever Riskiel Tineo. Jordan Viars drove in Castillo to cut the deficit down to 7-4.

The Threshers only managed one baserunner in the ninth, and the Hammerheads clinched the title in a 7-4 loss for the Threshers.

Jonathan Petit allowed four runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Daniel Harper tossed 2.0 shutout frames with one walk and one strikeout without allowing a hit. Eiberson Castellano allowed two unearned runs on two walks in 0.1 innings. Alex Rao did not allow a baserunner in 0.2 innings of work. Nathan Karaffa allowed one unearned run in 1.1 innings with three walks and one strikeout. Trey Dillard retired both batters he faced in 0.2 innings. Josh Bortka struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings to finish off the game.

Both of Harper's scoreless outings came against the Hammerheads in the playoffs...Bortka finished the postseason with 3.1 shutout innings of relief...Viars recorded multiple hits and an extra-base hit in each of his playoff starts...Castillo turned in his first multi-hit game of the postseason...You can purchase tickets for spring training and next season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

