Daytona Tortugas Release 2024 Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- In conjunction with the Florida State League, the Daytona Tortugas have officially unveiled their 132-game schedule for the 2024 Florida State League season. The upcoming season will begin Friday, April 5 on the road in Port St. Lucie, Florida against the St. Lucie Mets and will conclude Sunday, September 8 at home against the Bradenton Marauders.

Highlights of the 2024 schedule include the Tortugas' home opener at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, April 9 against the Palm Beach Cardinals, holiday home games on Memorial Day (May 27) and Labor Day (September 2), and a home contest on July 3 against the St. Lucie Mets as part of the 66-game home slate.

Next season, the Tortugas will face all nine other members of the Florida State League, the first time since the 2019 season that Daytona has played every other opponent in the FSL. This includes welcoming four West Division opponents to The Jack: The Lakeland Flying Tigers (May 7-12), Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels (May 21-26), Dunedin Blue Jays (July 30-August 4), and Bradenton Marauders (September 2-8).

Additionally, Daytona will once again be familiar with their fellow East Division foes, facing the the Palm Beach Cardinals 27 times (15 home, 12 away), St. Lucie Mets 27 times (15 home, 12 away), and Jupiter Hammerheads 24 times (12 home, 12 away).

In the West Division, Daytona will face the Bradenton Marauders 12 times (6 home, 6 away), Dunedin Blue Jays 12 times (6 home, 6 away), Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels 12 times (6 home, 6 away), Clearwater Threshers 6 times (6 away), Lakeland Flying Tigers 6 times (6 home), and Tampa Tarpons 6 times (6 away). Daytona will face Clearwater for the first time since 2022 after being the only opponent the Tortugas did not see in 2023, while the Tortugas also will travel to Dunedin for the first time since 2019.

Daytona Tortugas season tickets will go on sale in October, with single game tickets scheduled to go on sale in early 2024. The 2024 promotional schedules will also be announced early next year.

