Threshers Fall Short in 13-Inning Series Finale, 7-6

CLEARWATER, Fl - Despite rallying back to tie Sunday afternoon's seven-game series finale 5-5 in the ninth, the Clearwater Threshers fell short 7-6 in 13 innings to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at BayCare Ballpark.

Left-hander Matt Osterberg made the start for Clearwater on the mound, allowing only one run on five hits and striking out three in three innings of work.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, the Threshers (21-17) used four RBI singles from Arturo de Freitas, Wilfredo Flores, Mickey Moniak and Hao Yu Lee to grab a 4-1 lead in the bottom part of the frame.

After the Mighty Mussels (25-13) scratched across two runs in the fourth to make it 4-3, the visitors pulled ahead for the first time on a two-run home run by catcher Noah Cardenas off Clearwater left-hander Gabriel Yanez in the seventh inning to make it 5-4.

In the ninth, the Threshers got a leadoff walk from Jamari Baylor, who later advanced to second on a balk and scored on a Mighty Mussels error to even the contest 5-5.

Right-hander Konnor Ash entered in the tenth, one of six pitchers used by the Threshers, and despite the automatic base runner on second, Ash held Fort Myers off the scoreboard for three straight innings - allowing zero hits and striking out an impressive eight hitters.

The Threshers loaded the bases with no outs in the 11th, but were unable to push across the winning run as Flores popped out, Erick Brito grounded out to home plate and Marcus Lee Sang struck out.

With the score still tied 5-5 in the 13th, and righty Carlos Betancourt on the mound for the Threshers, the Mighty Mussels broke through on an RBI double by Daniel Ozoria to make it 6-5. Ozoria later scored on a wild pitch to give Fort Myers an insurance run and make it 7-5.

After an RBI single by Flores trimmed the deficit to 7-6 in the bottom of the 13th, the Threshers were unable to push home the tying run and fell 7-6. The Threshers stranded 38 runners on base in the contest, as they dropped five of seven games to the Mighty Mussels.

Following an off-day Monday, Clearwater travels to Jupiter, FL to open a six-game series with the Hammerheads on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network begins at 6:20 p.m.

