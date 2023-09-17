Threshers Fall One Out Short in Game One Loss

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Despite Emaarion Boyd's bases-clearing triple in the sixth, the Clearwater Threshers (79-50, 2-2) fell just shy of a road win in an 8-7 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads (70-62, 3-0) on Sunday night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The Threshers need a home win on Tuesday to stay alive in the Championship Series.

The Hammerheads struck first with two extra-base hits and three runs scored in the opening inning to take an early lead. Ricardo Rosario drew a four-pitch walk off Jupiter's starter Thomas White to lead off the second and stole second base. He scored on an RBI double by Jordan Dissin to cut the deficit to 3-1.

William Bergolla singled off Jupiter's reliever Nigel Belgrave to lead off the fifth and stole second base. After a single by Aidan Miller, Bergolla scored on an RBI knock from Zach Arnold to put the Threshers within one run at 3-2.

Rosario led off the sixth with a single to right off Jupiter reliever Xavier Meachem and stole second for the second time. Dissin drew a one-out walk and Bergolla singled to left to load the bases. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Boyd delivered a triple to give the Threshers their first lead of the game. Miller drove Boyd home with a sacrifice fly to center to extend the lead to 6-3.

Jupiter got all of those runs back with a bases-loaded walk and a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead 8-6. Miller and Arnold started the ninth with back-to-back hits off Jupiter's closer Evan Taylor. Raylin Heredia entered a s pinch-hitter and walked to load the bases. Rosario was hit by a pitch, allowing one run to score to put the Threshers within one. With one out in the inning, the game ended on a double play, as the Threshers dropped game one 8-7.

Braeden Fausnaught allowed three runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 frames in a no-decision. Daniel Harper tossed 2.0 shutout innings with one hit and two strikeouts allowed. Trey Dillard retired all three batters he faced with two strikeouts in 1.0 shutout inning. Paxton Thompson allowed two runs on two walks with two strikeouts in 0.2 innings. Nathan Karaffa (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 0.1 innings to take the loss and blown save. Eiberson Castellano tossed 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced.

The Threshers' 13 strikeouts were the most in a game this postseason...Clearwater was five-for-five in stolen bases...Anthony reached base for his 16th straightgame as a pro, dating back to August in the FCL...Boyd's three RBIs were the most in a game by a Thresher in the postseason...Rosario reached in four plate appearances...Heredia reached base for the eight-straight game...The Threshers return home for game two of the FSL Championship series against Jupiter on Tuesday, September 19...You can purchase playoff tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

