Threshers Avoid Shutout on Late Viars Homer

July 14, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (55-26, 11-5) got their first two extra-base hits in the ninth inning, including a two-run homer from Jordan Viars, but the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (42-40, 8-8) came out victorious in a 6-2 win on Friday night at Hammond Stadium. The Threshers look to rebound on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series.

A two-run home run by Carson McCusker started off the scoring for the Mighty Mussels in the bottom of the first. Fort Myers added four more runs on six hits in the eighth, with RBIs from Rubel Cespedes, Rafael Cruz, and Ricardo Olivar to make it 6-0.

Cole Moore led off the ninth with a double off Mighty Mussels reliever Ricardo Velez. Viars came up with two outs in the frame and belted a two-run home run to right-center field to put the Threshers on the board. However, the next batter struck out and the Threshers took the loss 6-2.

Jonathan Petit (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work and took the loss. Eiberson Castellano tossed 2.0 shutout innings with one hit and one walk allowed along with three strikeouts. Daniel Harper allowed four runs on six hits in 1.2 innings with one walk and one strikeout. Danny Wilkinson struck out the only batter he faced in the eighth.

Moore has hit safely in each of his last five games...He has four of his six doubles on the year during the streak...Viars has hit a two-run home run in each of his last two games...Castillo extended his on-base streak to 13 games...Kemp extended his hit streak to four games with a single in the second...The Threshers continue their series in Fort Myers against the Mighty Mussels on Saturday, July 15th... First pitch is at 6:00 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.