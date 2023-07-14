Christmas in July Snowglobe Giveaway, Copa de la Diversion, and Vince Carter Appearance and Signing to Open Final July Homestand

July 14, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas remain home at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a stretch of six games during their return from the All-Star Break. On Tuesday, July 18th, the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League affiliate of the Miami Marlins, will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is Christmas in July, our second Copa de la Diversion night, and an appearance by former NBA All-Star and Daytona Beach native Vince Carter.

The Tortugas continue the homestand on Tuesday, July 18, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, AARP, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, July 19, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, July 20, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy your favorite beer or fountain soda starting at $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. The party gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, July 21, as Daytona returns as the Rumberos de Daytona for their second Copa de la Diversion Night. We will have food specials in our main concession stands featuring Micheladas and our new Neighbors ice cream named "The Rumberos" featuring hints of churro cinnamon. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Mainland High School alum Vince Carter will be signing autographs from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring one item and will be allowed one time through the autograph line. Friday Night Happy Hour with Ormond Brewing comes back to the ballpark with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will also be City of Holly HillNight featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link.

Whether you're on the nice or naughty list, you'll want to arrive early on Saturday, July 22, for Christmas in July Snowglobe Giveaway sponsored by bowlingball.com. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a snowglobe and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. You better not pout because Santa will be down for this very special occasion for a check in to see if you've been good. Pictures will be available along the riverwalk. We will have festive drinks from Elf Delight (alcoholic) and Grandma's Christmas Morning Punch (non-alcoholic). It's Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. Bring your four legged pup and dress them in their best Christmas outfit for a chance to win a prize filled basket brought to you by Nauti Pets. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, July 23, with Shelldon's Birthday Party Extravaganza as well as our Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Members of the Shelldon's Family Fun Pack receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. Join some our your favorite mascots as we celebrate our favorite mascots birthday and kids (12 and under) will receive a birthday party favor. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

