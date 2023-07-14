Marauders Open Series with Solid Victory

Bradenton, Fla.--- The Marauders (11-5, 46-35) and the Dunedin Blue Jays (6-10, 38-44) met for the first game of a three-game series at LECOM Park on a sun-drenched Friday night in the Friendly City. The Marauders came out on top in a back-and-forth contest in which the Young Bucs crushed three home runs in an 8-6 win.

Marauders starter Dominic Perachi tossed five innings and gave up five runs while striking out seven of the 22 batters he faced in the outing. Perachi did not claim a decision and still holds a 3-0 record on the mound this year.

Bradenton struck first offensively with a two-spot in the first inning, with Enmanuel Terrero scoring on a double steal before Josiah Sightler doubled off the wall to make it a 2-0 game.

The Young Bucs grabbed two more in the second when Termarr Johnson launched a two-run shot down the rightfield line to double the advantage for the Marauders at 4-0.

The Blue Jays hit back with a three-run total in the third to pull the contest within one. Then they went on to take the lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run jack from the nine-hole hitter to make it 5-4 in favor of the visitors.

The Marauders swiftly tied in the game at 5-5 thanks to an RBI groundout from Rodolfo Nolasco before the Jays once again took the lead in the top of the sixth off of a Roque Salinas RBI single to put the Birds up 6-5.

The tide turned back in the Marauders favor in the home half of the sixth when Nick Cimillo hit a 444-foot towering home run to left to even the game up a six before Termarr Johnson singled on a bunt to bring Geovanny Planchart in to score, restoring the Young Bucs' lead at 7-6.

Johnson homered again in the eighth to give the Marauders an 8-6 lead, providing some much-needed insurance for closer Elijah Birdsong.

Birdsong cut down the Blue Jays on just ten pitches in the top of the ninth to seal the 8-6 win for the hometown boys.

Game two is set for 6:30 on Saturday night on the final Hispanic Heritage Night of the 2023 season.

