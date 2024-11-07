Threshers Anthony Wins 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove

November 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for defensive excellence have been announced by Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company and Threshers infielder Keaton Anthony was named the recipient for the first-base position.

From the MiLB news release: "Phillies first baseman Keaton Anthony recorded 593 total chances in 87 games for Single-A Clearwater, High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading, posting 549 putouts and 42 assists for a .997 fielding percentage. Anthony, 23, was signed by Philadelphia as a free agent out of the University of Iowa on July 18, 2023.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2025 season."

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.