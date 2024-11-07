Job Fairs Set for 2025 Phillies Spring and Threshers Summer Seasons

Philadelphia Phillies Florida Operations is holding multiple Food and Beverage job fairs in November and December to hire reliable, positive, seasonal gameday staff for the 2025 Phillies Spring Training and Threshers summer seasons.

Food and Beverage positions to be filled include cashiers, cooks, food runners, stand leads, warehouse runners, beer cart attendants, and condiment cart attendants.

Bring your resume and be prepared to interview, park in the south lot off US19 and Drew St. and use the Suites Lobby entrance to the right of the south gate stairs.

Job Fair Dates and Times

November 19: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

November 21: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

December 4: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

December 5: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

December 11: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

December 17: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

December 18: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

December 19: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

BayCare Ballpark, 601 N. Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater FL 33765

Please contact Alyssa Winans at awinans@threshersbaseball for more information.

