Threshers Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

With the minor league season on the horizon, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced the 2024 Field Staff for the Clearwater Threshers. The reigning FSL West Champions return all but one member of their 2023 coaching staff, including the return of manager Marty Malloy for his fourth year at the helm. Pitching Coaches Gustavo Armas and Tim Collins are the lone new additions to the staff, joining Hitting Coach Chris Heintz, Bench Coach Mycal Jones, and Position Coach John Ryan Murphy. Sam Myers remains as the head Athletic Trainer and Joseph Miranda rejoins the squad as the Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Threshers will host the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for their inaugural home series of 2024, beginning the six-game set on Tuesday, April 9th.

Marty Malloy: Manager

Fresh off an All-Star season as manager of the Arizona Fall League's Scottsdale Scorpions, Marty Malloy returns as the Threshers manager for his fourth season. marking his eighth season overall in the Phillies organization. He previously managed the Lakewood (now Jersey Shore) Blue Claws from 2017-18 and served as the Phillies' minor league infield coordinator from 2020-21 before rejoining the Threshers in the second half of the 2021 season. He joined the Phillies organization after four seasons on the Houston Astros minor league staff. This past season, Malloy managed one of the most successful Threshers seasons in history, with the Threshers going all the way to the Florida State League Finals after a 79-50 record in the regular season, the best in the FSL. Before his managerial career, he spent 12 seasons in professional baseball, beginning in 1990 when he was drafted by the California Angels. Two of those seasons were spent in the majors, debuting for the Braves in 1998 and later returning to the bigs with the Florida Marlins in 2002.

Gustavo Armas: Pitching Coach

After serving on the Florida Complex League staff as the Pitching Development Coach in 2023, Gustavo Armas joins the Threshers staff as one of two Pitching Coaches in 2024. Armas has spent his entire baseball career with the Phillies, originally signing as an amateur free agent out of his native Venezuela in 2013. He reached as high as AA Reading while pitching in the Phillies system over a seven-year career spanning from 2014-2020. Armas has spent time with the Phillies Dominican Summer League and FCL teams in various coaching roles since he ended his playing career.

Tim Collins: Pitching Coach

Beginning his first year with the Phillies Organization, Tim Collins brings eleven years of professional pitching experience in his first year as a coach. Collins pitched six years in the Major Leagues as a lefty reliever for three different teams, primarily the Kansas City Royals. He spent four years in Kansas City, finishing top-10 in the majors in appearances in 2011 and 2012. He spent a season in Washington and on the North Side of Chicago with the Cubs before ending his playing career in the Reds organization after the 2019 season. The Worcester, MA native settled in Richmond, VA, and began a career as a private baseball instructor after his retirement.

Chris Heintz: Hitting Coach

Returning for a second consecutive season, Chris Heintz enters his fourth season as the Threshers hitting coach and seventh overall in the Phillies organization. Heintz served as hitting coach for the Threshers in 2019 and 2020 and an assistant hitting coordinator for the Phillies. His experience in coaching extends to the NCAA level, serving for five years as an assistant coach for the University of South Florida, his alma mater. He was inducted into the USF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013, where he set multiple program and single-season records during his four-year career as a catcher. Heintz was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 1996 MLB Draft and played parts of three seasons in the major leagues with the Minnesota Twins.

Mycal Jones: Bench Coach

Another returning member from the 2023 staff, Mycal Jones brings five years of minor league coaching experience as well as seven years of experience as a professional infielder and outfielder. Beginning his second season as the Threshers' Bench Coach, Jones spent seven years in the Atlanta Braves organization after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 MLB Draft and spent some time in the Atlantic League (Independent) with the Somerset Patriots before they joined affiliated ball. Jones has been coaching youth baseball in his home state of Florida since 2013 and opened the Mycal Jones Baseball Academy in Naples in 2016. He has coached in the minor leagues since 2018, when he worked for the Houston Astros system, and is entering his fifth year in the Phillies organization, with experience in AA Reading (2022) and the Florida Gulf Coast/Complex League (2020-21).

John Ryan Murphy: Position Coach

Entering his second season as a coach in the Phillies Organization, John Ryan (JR) Murphy enters his first full season on the Threshers staff after beginning 2023 as a Player Development Instructor in the Florida Complex League. Murphy assisted the Threshers staff in the 2023 season while maintaining his duties at the Carpenter Complex. His coaching career began after a successful catching career, beginning in 2009 as a second-round pick by the New York Yankees. Murphy got his first call to the majors in 2013 in the Bronx and played parts of eight big-league seasons for five different MLB teams. A Bradenton native drafted out of the IMG Academy, Murphy ended his big league career in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, playing his final spring training in his hometown Bradenton before hanging up his cleats.

Samantha Myers: Athletic Trainer

Samantha Myers is entering her fifth year in the Phillies organization in 2024 and her second has head Athletic Trainer for the Threshers. She began her career with the Phillies in 2020 at the Dominican Academy before being promoted to medical operations liaison in 2022. Myers earned her degree from California State University-Sacramento and has professional experience dating back to 2018 with the AAA Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants).

Joseph Miranda: Strength & Conditioning Coach

Selected to join Marty Malloy's staff in the Arizona Fall League this past season, Joseph Miranda returns to Clearwater for his second season with the Threshers and Phillies Organization. He received degrees from Maryville College and George Washington University before beginning his career in baseball with the Colorado Rockies Organization in 2014. He has spent time with five different major league organizations and is entering his eleventh season in professional baseball.

