Threshers Announce 2020 Schedule

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The 2020 game schedule for the Clearwater Threshers is now available. The Threshers open up their 17th season at Spectrum Field hosting the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday, April 9.

The 140-game schedule features 70 home games and 70 road games against 11 Florida State League opponents.

The regular season runs from April 9 through September 6.

Call the BayCare Box Office at 727-467-4457 for more information about season ticket plans or group outings. Game times, promotions, and single-game tickets will be available later in the off season.

