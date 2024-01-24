Threshers 2024 Summer Promos Announced

The Clearwater Threshers have announced the full promotional schedule for the 2024 Florida State League season. The summer at BayCare Ballpark is full of fireworks, giveaways, concerts, and theme nights.

Fans can look forward to familiar weekly promotions like Dollar Tuesday presented by Top Notch Pest Control, and Saturday Night Fireworks, plus the return of Silver Sharks seniors club by BayCare on Wednesdays and Lil' Anglers kids club by BayCare Kids on Thursdays. Returning to the ballpark this summer is Taps & Tacos Thursday. Enjoy half-price drinks and special pours of local craft drafts.

April

The Threshers open the home summer schedule on Tuesday, April 9, in a matchup against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Opening Night will be a Dollar Tuesday presented by Top Notch Pest Control. Fans can enjoy $1 Tickets, 12 oz. Drafts, Hot Dogs, Sodas, Snacks, and more!

A double Firework special will highlight Opening Weekend, with shows on Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, the latter sponsored by Kelli's Catering. After April 12 Fireworks, stick around the Tiki Bar for a post-game DJ.

The Clearwater Beach Dogs take the field on Friday, April 26. Plus, all canine companions are welcome to attend Beach Dogs Nights at BayCare Ballpark this summer for a howling good time. A $7 dog ticket benefits a local pet charity. The April beneficiary will be the Humane Society of Pinellas County.

The first postgame concert of the year, sponsored by Truly, will be April 26, featuring Whiskey County, a country band based out of Tampa, FL.

The Force will be strong on Saturday, April 27 for Star Wars Night. The Threshers will take the field in the Disney+ series Ashoka-inspired jerseys based off of Grand Admiral Thrawn's Night Troopers -- the first ever Minor League Baseball Ashoka jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned, and proceeds will benefit Make a Wish Foundation.

Fireworks will also be on display following the game, Saturday, April 27, presented by City Wide Facility Solutions.

May

Wednesday, May 15 is Education Day.

Friday, May 17, stay after the game for a Concert presented by Truly Hard Seltzer featuring Uncle John's Band. Dead Heads will be sure to love this tribute!

Saturday, May 18 will feature post-game Fireworks.

Cap off the month on Friday, May 31 with a special Pitch for Pink and Beach Dogs crossover. The annual breast cancer awareness night will feature a giveaway by Banquet Masters. Players will suit up in one of a kind pink Beach Dogs uniforms that will be put up for auction to raise funds for the Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Foundation. Stick around after the game for a DJ at the Tiki Bar.

June

The Threshers honor all first responders on Saturday, June 1, during First Responders Night presented by Beachside Hospitality Group. Fireworks will light up the sky following the 6:30 p.m. game.

Phinley, the Clearwater Threshers mascot, invites you to attend his birthday party on Thursday, June 13.

The fifth annual Strike Out Cancer Night is Saturday, June 15. Join the Threshers for this charitable night to raise money for cancer research and the American Cancer Society. Players will wear specialty lavender jerseys that will be put up for auction. The night concludes with Fireworks and a DJ at the Tiki Bar.

Fans will enjoy Fireworks once again on June 15, sponsored by Coppertail Brewing Co.

Bring Dad to enjoy his favorite game for Father's Day on June 16! A limited number of giveaway hats will be handed out at the gates.

June 16 is the first Threshers Camp Day of 2024.

On Friday, June 28, furry friends are welcomed to the Ballpark once again for a Beach Dogs game. After the game, The Black Honkeys Band will take the stage for a concert presented by Truly.

Kick off Independence Day celebrations early with special Independence Day Fireworks on Saturday, June 29. This night will be complete with specialty Independence Day jerseys worn by the team.

July

Join the Threshers in celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday, July 3, with the second half of the annual Fireworks Celebration.

Bells will be ringing on July 19 during Christmas in July, complete with a Snow Globe giveaway presented by Todd's A/C & Refrigeration. The Threshers will take the field in a special Christmas-themed Beach Dogs jersey. Don't forget to bring your furry friend to support a local pet charity. Enjoy a DJ post-game.

On Saturday, July 20, the Threshers will assemble for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Marvel animators have reimagined the Threshers logo and the Threshers will display it while defending the diamond! Dress as your favorite Marvel Super Hero™ for epic photo ops all around the concourse. Stay after the game for Fireworks.

July closes out with the second Camp Day on Wednesday, July 31.

August

Friday, August 2, is Veterans & Military Appreciation Night presented by Kelli's Catering, which features a Threshers Camo Cap giveaway. The Philly Phanatic will also make a trip down to Clearwater to visit with fans during the game.

Students and Teachers alike should mark their calendars for Saturday, August 3 and join the Threshers for a Back to School Bash & Teacher Appreciation. This night will be completed with Fireworks.

Saturday, August 18 will host Fireworks, as the summer begins to close.

August 23 marks the last Beach Dogs Night of the summer and starts with a Ballpark Replica giveaway brought to you by Coppertail Brewing Co.

August concludes on Saturday the 24th with Fireworks.

September

The end of the season will be marked by Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 6th & 7th. Friday will be a season rewind, highlighting all the hits of 2024. Saturday will be the Largest and Last Fireworks of the year presented by Little Greek Fresh Grill.

Tickets for all games and a full promotional schedule are available at ThreshersBaseball.com.

