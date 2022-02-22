Threshers 2022 Field Staff Announced

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The 2022 field staff for the Clearwater Threshers has been announced by the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Marty Malloy returns to lead the club, assisted by Jake Elmore as hitting coach, Gary Cathcart as bench/position coach, and pitching coach Vic Diaz. Blaine Taylor will serve as Clearwater's strength & conditioning coach, with Raul Pérez fulfilling the athletic trainer duties.

Manager Marty Malloy - Manager of the Threshers in 2021 and 2019, served as Phillies minor league infield coordinator in 2020 and 2021. Long-time manager and coach at the amateur level and in the Phillies and Houston systems, played professionally for 12 years, including appearances in two MLB seasons with Atlanta and Florida.

Hitting Coach Jake Elmore - First year coach, drafted by Arizona in 2008, played for six big league clubs (ARI, HOU, CIN, TB, MIL, and PIT) during parts of the 2012-2016 and 2019 seasons. Finished his playing career in the Phillies organization in 2021.

Bench/Position Coach Gary Cathcart - Joins the Phillies this season, also holds additional minor league title as baserunning coordinator. Managed the FCL Tigers East in 2021. A coach since 2002 with roles in player development including minor league coach, manager, outfield/baserunning coordinator, and field coordinator.

Pitching Coach Vic Diaz - FCL Phillies West pitching coach in 2021 for first pro coaching season, former collegiate coach. Old Dominion University pitcher 2013-2016.

Strength & Conditioning Coach Blaine Taylor - Prior three seasons with Reds organization.

Athletic Trainer Raul Pérez - On the Phillies player development staff since 2020, GCL intern in 2019.

Opening Night for the Clearwater Threshers is Friday, April 8, at BayCare Ballpark vs. the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The summer slate sees 132 games across the Class-A Southeastern League schedule.

