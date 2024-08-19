Three Third-Inning Homers Power Frogs to Win Michael Arroyo, Caleb Cali, and Freuddy Batista Cleared the Fences in the Third

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox offense found a power surge Sunday afternoon, demolishing four home runs to defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-8 at Funko Field in front of 3,849 fans. Everett won five games of the six games in the series.

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the third inning, the Frogs found their power spark to crush their way to a 5-1 lead. Michael Arroyo smacked a solo home run for his ninth with the AquaSox, and 20th of the year between Everett and Modesto. Afterwards, Jared Sundstrom singled and Lazaro Montes doubled, Caleb Cali crushed a three-run homer. Delivering the third and final homer of the inning was Freuddy Batista, who hit a deep drive over the left field wall for his ninth long ball.

Everett added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of Sundstrom and Montes. Sundstrom walked, and Montes demolished a 382-foot, two-run home run to give the Frogs a 7-4 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, the game was put into a weather delay due to heavy rain and hail, and after a 74-minute delay, the game resumed play. Everett's offense returned to its earlier form post-delay, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame to give the Frogs a 9-6 lead.

The AquaSox bullpen secured the victory by working five innings to end the game. Gabriel Sosa, Stefan Raeth, and Juan Burgos all worked one scoreless inning as part of the bullpen's efforts, and Jason Ruffcorn threw a shutout top of the ninth inning to lock down the save.

