Three-Run Eighth Keys Comeback Win for Flock

August 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.,) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 4-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams exchanged zeroes until the top of the fifth inning when Antoine Duplantis' RBI single to left field off Ducks starter Ryan Meisinger gave the FerryHawks a 1-0 lead. Andres Noriega's RBI double to right in the sixth doubled the lead to two.

Long Island closed to within 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth on Jose Sermo's RBI single to left off FerryHawks starter Augie Sylk. A three-run eighth then gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead. Tzu-Wei Lin's RBI single through the right side tied the game, and Phil Caulfield's two-run double down the right field line put the Flock in front.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sylk tossed five and one-third innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out five. Meisinger surrendered a run on nine hits and a walk over five innings with three strikeouts. Wladimir Pinto (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two. Victor Capellan (5-3) suffered the loss, yielding three runs on three hits and two walks in one inning. Tyler Webb collected his 12th save with a scoreless ninth, striking out the side.

Caulfield led the Flock offensively with three hits, two RBIs and a walk. Carlos Castro added three hits and a run scored.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive 2022 Ducks Team Photos, courtesy of Farmingdale Meat Market. It's also a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark! Throughout the game, fans will be able to enjoy a special buy one, get one half-price offer on all Brooklyn Brewery products. In addition, the Duck Club restaurant/bar on the club level will be open for all fans to enjoy. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley (4-6, 3.90) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Matt Solter (4-8, 3.64).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.