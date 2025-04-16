Three New Players Join the Squad, and the Roses Name Co-Captains

April 16, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Natelle Mokbel in training

(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Pablo A. Ortiz) Natelle Mokbel in training(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Pablo A. Ortiz)

Montreal - Just days before taking the field for their very first official match in the Northern Super League, the Montréal Roses are proud to announce the signing of three new players and the naming of their co-captains for the 2025 season.

LARA SCHENK: A VERSATILE, EXPERIENCED DEFENDER JOINS THE BACKLINE

German international Lara Schenk officially signs with the Montréal Roses for their inaugural season. The 26-year-old central defender, known for her versatility and ambidexterity, was trained by VfL Wolfsburg in Germany's Bundesliga 1. She has played in top European leagues, including Belgium's Super League with RSC Anderlecht and Club YLA, Spain's Sporting Club de Huelva, and in the NCAA with Harvard Crimson. Renowned for her game intelligence and her commitment to social causes, especially LGBTQIA+ inclusion, Schenk is seen as a leader both on and off the field.

"Lara Schenk is an incredibly versatile player - comfortable as a centre back or fullback, with a preference for the right side but equally solid on the left. Her two-footed control, tactical smarts, and technical skills make her a huge asset to our defense. Trained in Germany, she brings a culture of discipline and elite-level experience that perfectly aligns with the Roses' identity and ambitions. We're confident she'll raise the level of our game - both on the pitch and in the locker room."

- Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director

"I'm so excited to be part of this historic moment for women's soccer in Canada. The Roses' genuine, community-driven spirit really resonates with my values."

- Lara Schenk

TWO YOUNG QUÉBEC TALENTS ADDED TO THE U-18 PROGRAM: NATELLE MOKBEL & SAVANNAH CHENAIL

The Roses have confirmed the addition of Natelle Mokbel and Savannah Chenail to their U-18 squad, part of the Northern Super League's youth development system. Both 17 years old, these players will now train with the professional team and will be eligible to be called up for two sets of three matches this season.

Credit: Pablo A. Ortiz

Natelle Mokbel, a dynamic left winger born in Lebanon, impressed with CF Montréal's women's academy and recently represented Canada at the CONCACAF U-20 qualifiers. Deeply involved in her community, she sees this opportunity as a crucial step in her growth.

"Joining the Roses is a chance to push myself further and inspire other young girls to follow their soccer dreams."- Natelle Mokbel

Savannah Chenail, an attacking fullback from Montreal, developed through the Women's Excel Program and has proudly represented Quebec. In 2022, she captured the League1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship with AS Blainville and followed it up with a silver medal for the Excel Program the next year.

"It's a dream to represent Montreal and play alongside such talented, experienced players. I'm here to learn, grow, and give everything I have for the team."- Savannah Chenail

Once both players turn 18, the Roses will decide whether to fully integrate them into the pro roster or guide them toward other developmental opportunities.

MÉGANE SAUVÉ AND TANYA BOYCHUK NAMED CO-CAPTAINS

Ahead of their Northern Super League debut, the Roses have announced Mégane Sauvé and Tanya Boychuk as co-captains for the 2025 season. Selected through a collaborative process between the coaching staff and club leadership, these two players naturally emerged as leaders on and off the field.

"From the start, our goal was to let leadership rise organically. We identified six players with strong leadership qualities, but Mégane and Tanya quickly stood out. Tanya brings invaluable international experience and is always present for her teammates, while Mégane embodies Quebec pride and a deep commitment to the Roses. Their authenticity, humility, and ability to bring people together make them inspiring leaders."- Marinette Pichon (Sporting Director) & Robert Rositoiu (Head Coach)

Both captains reacted to the news with emotion and pride, ready to lead the Roses into this milestone season.

A TEAM POISED TO MAKE HISTORY

These announcements reflect the Montréal Roses' commitment to building a competitive, inclusive team grounded in community values.

The Roses' inaugural match is set for 4:00 PM at BMO Field against AFC Toronto. Fans can catch the action live on RDS, TSN, CBC GEM, and ESPN+.

The club's first-ever home game will take place on May 3 at 1:30 PM, when they host Ottawa Rapid FC at Roses Stadium, located at 955 Avenue Bois-de-Boulogne in Laval - a unique chance for fans to witness top-level women's soccer up close.

Full schedule available here: www.rosesmtl.ca

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Starting at just $23 per match, fans can secure their spot for all 12 home games and enjoy exclusive benefits. Flex-10 packs, 3-match passes, group, and individual tickets are also available.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from April 16, 2025

Three New Players Join the Squad, and the Roses Name Co-Captains - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.