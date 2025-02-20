Three Former Frogs to Join Mariners Broadcast Team

PEORIA, AZ: Seattle Mariners Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Gregg Greene and Vice President of Creative and Content Services Ben Mertens announced today the lineup of announcers for Seattle Mariners Radio and Television this season.

"As the calendar turns to baseball season, we are excited to share the personalities and voices that are the soundtrack to summer for fans throughout the Northwest," Greene said. "We're incredibly lucky to have the breadth of talent on our broadcast team to share not only the action on the field, but the stories that make Mariners Baseball so special."

The Mariners open their Spring Training slate against the San Diego Padres tomorrow, February 21 with a 12:10 pm PT / 1:10 pm AZ first pitch as the visiting team at Peoria Stadium. The spring-opener will be webcast live on Mariners.com and broadcast live on Seattle Sports (710 AM). The Mariners will make 15 Cactus League games available to fans via webcasts on Mariners.com and telecasts on ROOT SPORTS. Additionally, Mariners fans can tune in for all 29 days of Spring Training action on Seattle Sports (710 AM) and participating members of the Mariners Radio Network and Mariners.com.

Jay Buhner (AquaSox 2001 Rehab Appearance) returns to Mariners telecast in 2025. He will work as an analyst on select games on TV this season alongside Goldsmith. The Mariners Hall of Famer was previously a part of Mariners TV from 2002-05 and 2011-2012. He played 15 seasons in the Majors, including 14 years with Seattle (1988-2001).

Dave Valle, who joined ROOT SPORTS in 2010 and previously worked with MLB Network will also work as an analyst on select games on TV this season alongside Goldsmith. Valle played 13 seasons in the Majors, including 10 with Seattle (1984-1993).

Ryan Rowland-Smith (AquaSox 2002) and Angie Mentink will be part of the call on both radio and TV, as well as continuing to be part of the pre- and post-game shows. Mentink is in her 29th year with ROOT following a record-setting career as a University of Washington softball player. Rowland-Smith pitched in five Major League seasons, including four (2007-2010) with Seattle.

Rick Rizzs, the Voice of the Mariners, continues as the lead play-by-play voice on all radio broadcasts this season. Rizzs is in his 40th season on the air with Seattle, the longest-tenured broadcaster in Mariners history. Rick originally joined the Mariners broadcast team in 1983-1991 before spending 1992-1994 in Detroit. He returned in 1995 bringing his singular energy and style to Mariners radio. Rick also leads the Toys for Kids charity which has raised millions of dollars for local underprivileged and homeless youth and their families. This past year his annual dinner and auction raised just short of $1 million. Toys for Kids served over 20,000 kids (via 36 agencies), provided 13 $5,000 college scholarships, purchased new baseball equipment for 15 teams, and renovated two Little League fields in Fall City.

Gary Hill Jr. will expand his play-by-play duties and continue to serve as Executive Producer/Engineer for Mariners radio in addition to his work on the Mariners Podcast, Mariners Hot Stove Show, Trident Talk, The Wheelhouse Podcast and Cactus League Report. Gary joined the radio broadcast in 2017, and this season will be his 8th year in the booth.

All 162 regular-season Mariners games, and 30 Spring Training games, can be heard on Seattle Sports (AM 710) and the Mariners Radio Network (covering five states and British Columbia).

Aaron Goldsmith, who joined the Mariners in 2013, is the Mariners primary voice on all television games this season. Goldsmith is also actively involved in non-game related broadcasting, including the Mariners Hot Stove Show, Cactus League Report and The Wheelhouse Podcast with Jerry Dipoto.

All Mariners regular-season games, which are not selected as part of a national TV package, can be seen on ROOT SPORTS as well as MLB.tv.

A full regular season broadcast and television schedule will be released at a later date.

