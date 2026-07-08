This Goal Line Stop
Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
An own goal in the 31st minute proved to be the difference as JT Harms recorded a career-high six saves to lead Forward Madison FC to a 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium and extend the visitors' unbeaten streak to four games.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2026
- Cosmos Announce the Signings of Chevone Marsh and Frankie Ljucovic - New York Cosmos
- Fort Wayne Football Club, Ruoff Mortgage Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - Fort Wayne FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Match Preview: MAD v OMA 7.11
- Dominant Opening Gives Way to a Second-Half Equalizer as Forward Madison Finishes Level at Home
- Strong Start, Split Result at Home
- Match Preview: MAD v PC 7.4
- Forward Madison's Back Line and JT Harms Combine for a Gritty 1-0 Road Shutout