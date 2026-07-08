This Goal Line Stop

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







An own goal in the 31st minute proved to be the difference as JT Harms recorded a career-high six saves to lead Forward Madison FC to a 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium and extend the visitors' unbeaten streak to four games.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2026

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