This Day in Threshers History: June 25

The Clearwater Threshers got off to a hot start in the second half of the 2019 season. The club took three of four against the Daytona Tortugas at Spectrum Field heading into an off day on June 24. The Threshers took to the road for a three-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, and took game one of the series, 5-3, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Alejandro Requena held the home team to just one run on two hits and six strikeouts over five strong innings in the winning effort. Grant Dyer earned his sixth save of the season with two perfect innings on the back end of the contest.

The offense was aided by a four-run burst in the fourth with an RBI double by Ben Aklinski and a three-run home run off the bat of Dalton Guthrie.

Clearwater ended the month of June with an 8-2 record to start the second half after taking all three games against the St. Lucie Mets at First Data Field from June 28-30.

