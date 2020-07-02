This Day in Threshers History: July 2

July 2, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





The Clearwater Threshers got off to an early start against the Dunedin Blue Jays on July 2, 2014, posting 10 runs in the first four frames of the 11-5 victory at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium.

Three Threshers batters slugged home runs on the night, including Roman Quinn, Brian Pointer and Art Charles.

Everett Williams and Brandon Short both had three-hit performances for Clearwater, with Short collect four RBI in the contest.

Despite allowing four runs in five innings, Colin Kleven earned the win for the visiting squad.

