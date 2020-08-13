This Day in Threshers History: August 13

August 13, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Clearwater is a game under .500 at 6-7 during its history as the Threshers on August 13, but three of those victories have come against one team: the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The Threshers' first official victory on this date came during the 2008 campaign, as Clearwater recorded a 1-0 shutout in seven innings against the visitors.

The Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate met with the Detroit Tigers' farm club a year later at Bright House Networks Field, and used two three-run frames to come away with a 6-2 win.

The two squads had to wait seven more years before meeting again on the 13th day of August, when the Threshers took a contest at Henley Field by a 5-2 final in 2016.

The lone loss against Lakeland on this date came a year later, when the home team dropped a 6-3 contest at Spectrum Field.

