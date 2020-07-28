This Date in Indians History Ã¢ÂÂ July

July 28, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indianapolis Indians have a rich history that dates back to 1902. Take a trip down memory lane as we highlight notable performances that occurred in the month of July for the Tribe.

July 2, 1964

Right-hander Dave DeBusschere improved to 6-5 on the season after he tossed 7.1 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in a combined shutout with Ed Drapcho and Warren Hacker to beat Dallas, 2-0. DeBusschere also collected two of Indy's nine hits in the contest, including a solo home run for his first long ball of the season. In 1964, the 6-foot-6 Detroit Pistons forward was just two seasons into his 12-year NBA career that eventually featured eight All-Star bids, two championships and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 1983.

July 3, 1976

Right fielder Dave Schneck homered three times to lead the Tribe to a doubleheader sweep over Evansville, 4-3 and 2-0. He homered twice in the opener, his second shot coming with two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Tribe a dramatic 4-3 walk-off win over the Triplets. He then ripped a solo homer in the fourth inning of the nightcap to propel the Indians to another victory at Bush Stadium.

July 6, 2017

The Indians recorded their largest margin of victory in the Victory Field era when they hammered Columbus at Huntington Park, 21-1. The Tribe scored in seven of their nine trips to the plate and tied a Victory Field era record with seven home runs in the game, three coming during a nine-run ninth inning. Center fielder Danny Ortiz had a game-high four hits and four RBI, and he smacked his sixth and seventh long balls of the season.

July 11, 1957

Playing at old Victory Field, the Indians overcame a 7-0 deficit by scoring 12 runs over the final three innings in a 19-8 win against St. Paul. The Tribe offense raked 21 hits in the comeback victory, with center fielder Ted Beard, first baseman Ron Jackson (pictured) and third baseman Charlie Williams each tallying four knocks apiece. Jackson was the star of the game scoring four runs, driving in four and launching Indy's lone home run.

July 11, 2001

For the first and only time in Victory Field's 24-year history, the Indians hosted the Triple-A All-Star Game between the Pacific Coast League and International League. Tribe first baseman Mike Coolbaugh hit a two-run homer and Louisville left fielder Adam Dunn belted a pair of long balls for the IL All-Stars, who were handed a 9-5 loss.

July 14, 1982

In Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Oklahoma City 89ers at Bush Stadium, the Indians gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh to fall behind 13-7. With 12,612 fans in attendance, the Tribe battled back with seven runs of their own in the home half to win 14-13. First baseman Ronnie Farkas went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and game-high five RBI. Tribe third baseman Nick Esasky (pictured) also doubled, homered and scored three runs in the thrilling victory. After the game, Indianapolis manager George Scherger said, "I've been in the game over 40 years and have never been involved in one like that.

July 20, 2005

The Tribe erased a 9-0 deficit to win a wild game against Syracuse at Victory Field, 14-11. Indians right fielder Graham Koonce and designated hitter Brad Eldred (pictured) each hit two home runs and combined for nine RBI. The Tribe tied the game at 10-10 in the sixth inning and jumped in front for good with a four-run seventh.

July 24, 1959

Left-hander Gary Peters tossed a no-hitter against Minneapolis at old Victory Field in a 5-0 Tribe triumph. He walked five and fanned four batters. It was the fifth no-hitter thrown in franchise history and the first of three tossed by a Tribe pitcher in old Victory Field/Bush Stadium. Second baseman Jim Snyder, who later managed the Indians in 1976, saved the no-hit bid with a leaping catch on a line drive for the final out of the game.

July 31, 1969

Right-hander Gary Nolan collected 13 strikeouts in a 5-2 complete-game win vs. Iowa. Nolan served up a two-run homer in the third inning which put Indy behind 2-1, but the Tribe scored four times in their half of the fifth. Nolan surrendered just two hits and one walk in the swift 1-hour, 45-minute game. Shortstop Dave ConcepciÃ³n and right fielder Bernie Carbo each scored runs for the Tribe, and first baseman Clarence Jones cleared the bases with a triple to lead the offense.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.