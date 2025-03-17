The Vegas Thrill Fall to Columbus Fury in Straight Sets on Friday Night

Set 1

A back-and-forth battle to begin the match saw the score tied at 6-6, as Charitie Luper and Hannah Maddux notched two straight kills to tie it up. A Columbus 4-0 run upped their tally to 14-9 and they wouldn't stop there, as they stormed for a 3-0 run for a 17-10 advantage. Two straight Camryn Hannah kills cut the deficit to five, 17-12, and a Willow Johnson kill would then cut the deficit to two, 18-16. A long Fury rally resulted in a Izabella Rapacz kill for a 22-19 lead and after a Morgan Stout kill saw Vegas make a comeback, Rapacz ended the set with her eighth kill of the set for a 25-22 win. Hannah put down five kills, while Luper tacked on four kills and five digs.

Set 2

The Fury leaped to a 4-1 lead to begin set two thanks in part to long rallies and great defense. A five-point Columbus lead, 8-3, looked as though they would run away with the set, however, Vegas clawed back by going on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to two, 12-10. In that run, Luper, Stout and Allison Mayfield garnered a kill, while the Fury lost a point via an attack error. Hannah's kill put the Thrill within one point of tying the set, 13-12, and Berkeley Oblad would ultimately record a kill of her own to tie it up, 15-15. Hannah would come through with another kill for a 20-202 tie, but the Fury eventually took care of business by going on multiple runs for a 25-21 win. Columbus limited Vegas to a 0.83 efficiency while Luper tallied 10 digs and four kills.

Set 3

The Fury carried their momentum from set two to set three with a comfortable 8-2 lead. The first half of the set was all Fury before Vegas stormed through with a 5-0 run, trailing 17-16, thanks to the duo of Johnson and Grace Loberg on offense. Luper would tie the set, 18-18, with a kill and after Columbus earned a 22-19 advantage, two Johnson kills and a Luper block tied the set, 22-22. Rapacz of the Fury tied it up, 23-23, and the rest was all Columbus as an Abby Walker block and a Vegas violation was what they needed for a 25-23 set three victory. Key Stats The Fury were paced by Rapacz's 20 kills, eight digs, and one solo block, while setter Wilma Rivera posted 35 assists and 13 digs. Mary Kate Georgiades and Kaylee Cox posted 11 digs apiece and Raina Terry earned 11 kills, five digs, two assists and one solo block. The Thrill were led by Luper's 10 kills, 20 digs, and one solo block. Alisha Childress earned her team-leading 11th double-double of the season with 22 assists and 10 digs.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL:

Vegas will remain on the road where they will face the Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET on VBTV.

