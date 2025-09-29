The U-Show: Phantoms and Jacks Stay Hot
Published on September 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video
Our weekly look around the USHL takes us to Youngstown and Muskegon, where both are sitting at 4-0. Cedar Rapids Tender Braiden Scuderi joins the show and we hear from Youngstown Tender Logan Anderson.
Check out the Youngstown Phantoms Statistics
