The U-Show: Charlie Threthewey Interview
January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Josh Starr recaps last week in the USHL and speaks with NTDP defenseman Charlie Threthewey about playing in the league, his development and looking ahead to the 2025 NHL Draft
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
