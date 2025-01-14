The U-Show: Charlie Threthewey Interview

January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Josh Starr recaps last week in the USHL and speaks with NTDP defenseman Charlie Threthewey about playing in the league, his development and looking ahead to the 2025 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.