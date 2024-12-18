The Town FC Adds James Cunningham as Chief Financial Officer

December 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







The Town, CA - The Town FC is thrilled to announce the appointment of James Cunningham as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A former management consultant with over 20 years of experience in the CFO advisory space specialising in growth planning, value-optimization, and return on investment. James brings an impressive track record of success across industries, including technology, retail, and entertainment, as well as a passion for sports and community building.

Cunningham has a proven ability to drive growth and innovation. At Lyft, he played a pivotal role in preparing the company for its successful IPO by transforming management reporting processes and enhancing financial controls and systems integration. He has also worked with customer-facing retail brands such as Tiffany & Co., Stuart Weitzman, and BirchBox. His expertise includes financial forecasting, procurement strategy, and optimization for global brands like Twitch, Wyndham Hotels, and Group M.

"I'm delighted to welcome James to The Town FC family," said Benno Nagel, CEO of The Town FC. "James' remarkable expertise in both finance and leadership, coupled with his experience as a former soccer player and investor in The Town, makes him uniquely suited to help us grow not just as a club but as an integral part of our community as well."

Connection to sports runs deep for Cunningham. A former varsity soccer player in the UK, he also competed at an elite level rugby in the US and raced in over 100 triathlon events across the globe. His dedication to sportsmanship and the lessons youth sports instill- teamwork, humility, and confidence- resonates with The Town FC's mission to inspire and unite the community through soccer.

"Having attended nearly every home game this season, I've seen firsthand the passion and energy of The Town FC community," said James. "I'm honored to join this organization, and I look forward to working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth while supporting the club's mission to promote inclusivity and opportunity through soccer."

Based in the Bay Area, where he lives with his wife and two young sons, James is not only a leader in finance but also a dedicated advocate for youth sports development. His connection to The Town FC began earlier this year as an investor, introduced by a close colleague, and quickly grew into his current role.

With James Cunningham on board, The Town FC continues its commitment to building a financially sustainable, community-driven soccer club that inspires fans, and fosters talent.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.