Atlanta United 2 Signs Academy Defender Dominik Chong Qui

December 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced that it has signed Academy defender Dominik Chong Qui through the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Chong Qui will join the First Team on an MLS contract on Jan. 1, 2026 as a Homegrown through the 2028 MLS season, with an option for 2029.

"Dominik is a very talented player who has progressed through our development pathway at an excellent rate," said Director of Methodology Javier Perez. "Dominik showcased his skills on both ends of the pitch this past year with Atlanta United 2 and we look forward to his continued development and success with the club during his first full season as a professional next year."

Chong Qui, 16, logged 1,128 minutes across 17 appearances, 12 starts, with ATL UTD 2 this past season after making his professional debut on the road at Orlando City B on June 30. He finished the year with two goals scored and was named MLS NEXT Player of Matchweek 18. Chong Qui joined Atlanta United's Academy in 2022 and was part of the U-16 Academy team which won the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Championship. At the international level, Chong Qui is eligible to represent the United States and was called into a domestic camp with the United States U-17 squad in September 2023.

Player Profile

Name: Dominik Chong Qui

Position: Defender

Birthdate: Dec. 29, 2007 (16)

Birthplace: Alpharetta, Georgia

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United 2 signs Dominik Chong Qui through the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Chong Qui will become an Atlanta United Homegrown player on Jan. 1, 2026.

