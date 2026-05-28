The Stat Sheet Speaks for Itself. Darien Butler Is the NoBull Defensive Player of the Week!
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Storm Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Darien Butler Earns UFL Defensive Player of the Week Presented by NOBULL - Orlando Storm
- United Football League Announces Week Nine Players of the Week - UFL
- Brown Stays Hot, Morton Breaks out in Week Nine Honors - UFL
- One Playoff Spot Remains in Pursuit of the 2026 United Bowl - UFL
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Storm Stories
- Darien Butler Earns UFL Defensive Player of the Week Presented by NOBULL
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Storm Surges to UFL's Best Record with Commanding Win Over Defenders
- Rowland Haunts Former Team, Orlando Wins Third Straight
- Orlando Storm QB Jack Plummer Tabbed UFL Player of the Week