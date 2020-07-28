The Old School to Perform at NelsonCorp Field
July 28, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
(Clinton, IA) - Saturday, August 1st is the next concert as part of a series being held at NelsonCorp Field. The Old School will be taking their turn on stage on a night presented by World Finance.
The 6th Avenue North gate will be open at 5 pm, with the band beginning at 6 pm.
The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left-field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way down to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area.
Admission is $5. The LumberKings are offering $3 cans of beer, along with a surprise food special. Tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.
