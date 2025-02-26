The Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group Hosting Second Job Fair on Wednesday, March 5th

February 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, along with Delaware North's Patina Restaurant Group, will be hosting another Job Fair from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5th at Arvest Ballpark. The two organizations will be looking for part-time, seasonal associates that will help provide top-notch customer service to fans during the 2025 season.

Those attending the Job Fair on Wednesday, March 5th will be asked to enter through the clubhouse doors on the south side of the stadium. After filling out an application, they'll proceed to the McNaughton Real Estate Community Room for an interview. All applicants are encouraged to apply with both the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group to increase potential for hire. Details are listed below for each available part-time, game day position.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Clubhouse Attendant & Bat Boys

Responsible for a clean baseball environment, primarily in the dugout areas for all the players, coaches, and umpires throughout the course of pre-game, during the game, and post-game. Will be responsible for retrieving bats and other equipment, foul balls, and keeping the umpires furnished with liquids among various other tasks assigned by the Clubhouse Coordinators.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

Kids Zone Attendant

The Kids Zone area is for kids 12 years and younger and kids under 48". Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely and do not leave the area without their adult guardian. This area includes the playground, 4 inflatables, kids train, speed pitch, mini-golf course and wiffle ball field. Kids Zone attendants report 30 minutes before gates open to get the area ready.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP

Cooks

Delaware North's Patina Restaurant Group is searching for seasonal Cooks to join our team at Arvest Ballpark. As a Cook, you will be in a fast-paced environment to partake in important food preparation for guest orders and communicate with serving team members. Applicants must be age 16 and over. No experience required.

Food Service Cashiers

Delaware North's Patina Restaurant Group is hiring seasonal Food Service Cashiers to join our team at Arvest Ballpark. As an outgoing and friendly Food Service Cashier, you will be in a fast-paced environment to assist our guests with Food and Beverage options, serve our guests in a friendly manner and accurately ring up transactions in an efficient manner. Applicants must be age 16 and over. No experience required.

