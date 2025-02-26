School Grants Open Now Apply Today with the Cardinals

February 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Fly Together Fund Grant Program is back for its second season in 2025! We are currently accepting applications for ticket grants for area schools starting today. Here's everything you need to know.

WHAT IS THE FLY TOGETHER FUND GRANT PROGRAM?

In conjunction with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the Cardinals Fly Together Fund is designed to spearhead the Springfield Cardinals community support initiatives through various programs that will be available to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, schools, churches and communities throughout southwest Missouri.

In its first year in 2024, we granted nearly $35,000 to community groups.

During our first grant cycle for 2025, we are accepting grants from Missouri public or private schools to attend one of three Springfield Cardinals Educational Day Games: Tuesday, April 29, Wednesday, May 14 or Wednesday, June 18. All three of those games start at 11:15 AM and start with a kid's centric pre-game educational program. They are an excellent opportunity to incorporate learning through various pre-game educational topics along with the fun and excitement of attending a Springfield Cardinals game.

HOW DO THE GRANTS WORK?

Once your school has applied for a Fly Together Fund grant at this link here, the Springfield Cardinals will review your application. Those chosen to receive a grant will be notified on a rolling basis as funds remain available, so be sure to apply early!

Games that this grant will be available for will take place on April 29, May 14 and June 18.

HOW DO I APPLY?

You can apply for these grants and filling out an application.

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered:

Your school must be a Missouri public or private school with a 501(c)3 designation.

Preference will be given to those districts with higher need based on Free and Reduced Lunch criteria.

Preference will be given to schools that did not receive a grant in the previous year.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

If you'd like to make a donation to the Fly Together Fund to help continue our community work, visit this link here.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region's largest and most trusted public charitable foundation serving donors, affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across Central and Southern Missouri.

For more information and questions, call (417) 863-0395 or email info@springfieldcardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.