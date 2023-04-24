The Larks Community FUNd Announces Grant Programs at Impacting Youth Through Sports

(Bismarck, ND) - The Larks Community FUNd is currently accepting applications for Triple Play Program grants, (1) Share the Glove grant, Community Ticket Program grants, and eight scholarships that are targeting individuals in Bismarck, Mandan or surrounding communities who will be competing in softball, baseball, or going into a sports-related degree.

Triple Play Grants

Financial assistance for uniforms and equipment, registration fees, and travel costs

Applications are due August 1, 2023

Apply here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/tripleplay/

Share the Glove

This is a grant provided by the Northwoods League Foundation for $2,000 in Rawlings equipment for a softball organization that offers opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within Larks Nation.

Applications are due May 22, 2023

Apply here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/share-the-glove-bismarck-larks/

Scholarship

The Larks Community FUNd will provide eight scholarship opportunities for students entering Higher Education in the fall of 2023.

Applications are due June 30, 2023

Apply here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/community-fund-larks-care-ticket-program/

Community TIcket Program

The Larks Community FUNd will be awarding limited ticket grants to non-profit organizations in North Dakota serving youth and families who may not otherwise have the resources or opportunity to create positive life experiences at a Larks game.

Applications can be filled out all summer and awarded based on need and funding

Apply here:

https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/community-fund-larks-care-ticket-program/

The Larks Community FUNd's mission is to impact youth and families within Larks Nation by providing access to sports, education opportunities, and positive life experiences. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit that aims to inspire and unite the communities we serve through impactful programs that give every child the opportunity to get picked first and experience the positive benefits of sports. To learn more about the Larks Community FUNd programs please visit larkscommunityfund.com.

The Larks Community FUNd would love to accommodate any in-person or virtual interviews. Contact Roxanne to set up - Roxanne@larkscommunityfund.com.

