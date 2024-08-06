The Indiana State Fair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Dedicate New Basketball Court

Indianapolis, IN: The Indiana State Fair is excited to announce the dedication of a brand-new outdoor permanent basketball court, made possible through a partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The dedication ceremony, which took place today during the Indiana State Fair, was a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic support from the community who will now have a new way to enjoy Indiana's annual tradition.

The dedication event featured inspiring speeches and appearances by Governor Eric Holcomb, PS&E Executive Vice President, Danny Lopez, and Indiana State Fair Executive Director, Cindy Hoye. Additionally, WNBA All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler were in attendance, shooting hoops with children on the court and interacting with fans. The presence of these Fever stars underscored the significance of this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on the community.

"We are incredibly grateful to our partners with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indiana Fever to bring this new basketball court to life," said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. "This court now becomes an annual tradition to enjoy while visiting the State Fair, and a community asset into the future. Today marks an important moment in our history and future."

"What can be more exciting than bringing together two of Indiana's most important traditions - the State Fair and the game of basketball," said Mel Raines, PS&E CEO. "We are so grateful to Cindy and her team at the Fair, and we can't wait to see generations of visitors enjoying this fantastic new court!"

The state-of-the-art basketball court at the fairgrounds is now open to the public during the 167th Indiana State Fair. Soon after the fair closes on August 18, the artwork will begin to be installed onto the court. This court is designed to be a venue for basketball enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

