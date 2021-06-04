The 'Hounds Second (Inning) That Emotion

June 4, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Wednesday, the RockHounds scored seven times in the second inning, en route to an 8-7 win over Corpus Christi. Thursday night, the 'Hounds took it a step further, scoring TEN times in the second, and went on to defeat the Hooks, 12-7, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The win was the RockHounds' sixth in-a-row and their seventh in the first nine games of a 12-game homestand.

Devin Foyle's 15th RBI of the season (in just 15 games) brought home the first run of the second-inning uprising and a two-run double off the bat of Chase Calabuig made the score 3-0.

The 'Hounds pushed two more runs across on bases-loaded walks, before Jeremy Eierman fell behind in the count, 0-2, with the bases loaded and two out. Eierman then blasted the 0-2 delivery to the base of the wall in left field (into the wind), clearing the bases and pushing the lead to 8-0. On the next pitch, Kyle McCann sent a two-run home run deep into the left field corner and the score was 10-0.

Seven RockHounds scored a run, drove in a run, or both. Eierman's three RBI were a game-high, with Calabuig, McCann, and Logan Davidson each driving in two. Davidson and Foyle each had three of the RockHounds' 15 hits to lead the way.

Kibbles & Bits

Since starting the season 0-4 (at Frisco), the 'Hounds are now 16-7 in their last 23 games.

The RockHounds have scored 29 runs in the first three games of the (six-game) series.

Jonah Bride (who is hitting .346 for the season) has reached base in 12 straight games (.348) and is 8-for-14 in a four-game hit streak.

In his last nine games, Tyler Ramirez is hitting .355 (11-31) with a .512 on-base percentage.

In his last 10 games, Devin Foyle is hitting .410 (16-39) with fifteen runs batted in.

Next Game: Friday, June 4

Kids Jersey Night

Free replica jerseys for the first 1,000 kids ... compliments of Chevron

The 'Hounds host the Corpus Christi Hooks with first pitch at 7:00.

Game four of a six-game series.

Probable Starters

CC J.P. France (RH, 2-1, 4.35)

RH Chase Cohen (RH, 1-0, 2.25)

The RockHounds host the Hooks through Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Saturday is fireworks night, and the series concludes with a Sunday / Family Day matinee at two o'clock.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.