The 'Hounds Second (Inning) That Emotion
June 4, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release
Wednesday, the RockHounds scored seven times in the second inning, en route to an 8-7 win over Corpus Christi. Thursday night, the 'Hounds took it a step further, scoring TEN times in the second, and went on to defeat the Hooks, 12-7, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
The win was the RockHounds' sixth in-a-row and their seventh in the first nine games of a 12-game homestand.
Devin Foyle's 15th RBI of the season (in just 15 games) brought home the first run of the second-inning uprising and a two-run double off the bat of Chase Calabuig made the score 3-0.
The 'Hounds pushed two more runs across on bases-loaded walks, before Jeremy Eierman fell behind in the count, 0-2, with the bases loaded and two out. Eierman then blasted the 0-2 delivery to the base of the wall in left field (into the wind), clearing the bases and pushing the lead to 8-0. On the next pitch, Kyle McCann sent a two-run home run deep into the left field corner and the score was 10-0.
Seven RockHounds scored a run, drove in a run, or both. Eierman's three RBI were a game-high, with Calabuig, McCann, and Logan Davidson each driving in two. Davidson and Foyle each had three of the RockHounds' 15 hits to lead the way.
Kibbles & Bits
Since starting the season 0-4 (at Frisco), the 'Hounds are now 16-7 in their last 23 games.
The RockHounds have scored 29 runs in the first three games of the (six-game) series.
Jonah Bride (who is hitting .346 for the season) has reached base in 12 straight games (.348) and is 8-for-14 in a four-game hit streak.
In his last nine games, Tyler Ramirez is hitting .355 (11-31) with a .512 on-base percentage.
In his last 10 games, Devin Foyle is hitting .410 (16-39) with fifteen runs batted in.
Next Game: Friday, June 4
Kids Jersey Night
Free replica jerseys for the first 1,000 kids ... compliments of Chevron
The 'Hounds host the Corpus Christi Hooks with first pitch at 7:00.
Game four of a six-game series.
Probable Starters
CC J.P. France (RH, 2-1, 4.35)
RH Chase Cohen (RH, 1-0, 2.25)
The RockHounds host the Hooks through Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
Saturday is fireworks night, and the series concludes with a Sunday / Family Day matinee at two o'clock.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from June 4, 2021
- Drillers Hold on Late to Down Naturals - Tulsa Drillers
- The 'Hounds Second (Inning) That Emotion - Midland RockHounds
- Big Inning Powers RockHounds - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Surge Get Walk off Win - Wichita Wind Surge
- Wichita Walks off on Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Dorow, Procyshen Homer in Riders 2-1 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.