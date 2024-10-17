The Grass Is Greener at the Ballpark
October 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
The grass is always greener at the Ballpark.
The Bees celebrated the installation of the grass playing surface at Daybreak Field at America First Square. The field install began on Monday and the final pieces were ceremoniously rolled out on Wednesday afternoon.
The field install marks a milestone in the construction process for the stadium. The construction team had circled mid-October as a key date for the field to be installed giving the grass time to root before winter hits. The grass will get its first test for Opening Day for the Bees on Tuesday, April 8 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from October 17, 2024
- The Grass Is Greener at the Ballpark - Salt Lake Bees
- City of Sugar Land Championship Celebration Today at Constellation Field - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- The Grass Is Greener at the Ballpark
- Bees Drop Season Finale, Conclude Historic Run at Smith's Ballpark
- Salt Lake Taken Down by Oklahoma City in Penultimate Game of 2024 Season
- Big First Inning Lifts Salt Lake to Victory Over Oklahoma City
- Bees Drop Second Straight to Oklahoma City on Thursday