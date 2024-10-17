The Grass Is Greener at the Ballpark

October 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The grass is always greener at the Ballpark.

The Bees celebrated the installation of the grass playing surface at Daybreak Field at America First Square. The field install began on Monday and the final pieces were ceremoniously rolled out on Wednesday afternoon.

The field install marks a milestone in the construction process for the stadium. The construction team had circled mid-October as a key date for the field to be installed giving the grass time to root before winter hits. The grass will get its first test for Opening Day for the Bees on Tuesday, April 8 2025.

